“I’m tall, curvy & beautiful but my kind & caring boyfriend is so ugly” – Ghanaian lady seeks help

In a letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister’ show, the anonymous lady expressed worry about the “ugly” boyfriend’s look because, despite it, he is a “nice guy” who is “doing well for himself”.

The frustrated lady who said her boyfriend’s mouth and nose are weirdly too big for her liking recounted: “I posted a picture of us once and my brother commented with ‘beauty and the beast’”.

Read her letter below:

“Hi sisters, I have a peculiar issue. People may think I’m being petty but hmm, I don’t even know how to say this. My boyfriend is so ugly. I feel bad that I'm saying this but it's the truth.

“He's kind, caring and doing well for himself but his looks are so poor.

Every day, he sends me a new picture of himself and I reply by saying “nice picture” but immediately delete it after.

“I feel so bad because he is a nice guy. On the other hand, I’m tall, curvy and beautiful.