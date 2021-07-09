“I’m tall, curvy & beautiful but my kind & caring boyfriend is so ugly” – Ghanaian lady seeks help

According to the lady, her boyfriend sends her a new picture of himself every day, and she only “replies by saying ‘nice picture’ but immediately deletes it” without delay.
A Ghanaian lady who claimed to be “tall, curvy & beautiful” is seeking advice on what to do to ensure that her children don’t resemble her “kind, caring but ugly” boyfriend.
According to the lady, her boyfriend sends her a new picture of himself every day, and she only “replies by saying ‘nice picture’ but immediately deletes it” without delay.
In a letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister’ show, the anonymous lady expressed worry about the “ugly” boyfriend’s look because, despite it, he is a “nice guy” who is “doing well for himself”.
The frustrated lady who said her boyfriend’s mouth and nose are weirdly too big for her liking recounted: “I posted a picture of us once and my brother commented with ‘beauty and the beast’”.
Read her letter below:
“Hi sisters, I have a peculiar issue. People may think I’m being petty but hmm, I don’t even know how to say this. My boyfriend is so ugly. I feel bad that I'm saying this but it's the truth.
“He's kind, caring and doing well for himself but his looks are so poor.
Every day, he sends me a new picture of himself and I reply by saying “nice picture” but immediately delete it after.
“I feel so bad because he is a nice guy. On the other hand, I’m tall, curvy and beautiful.
“I posted a picture of us once and my brother commented with "beauty and the beast". I want to settle with this guy but I'm scared my children will carry his big mouth and nose. Please what do I do?”
