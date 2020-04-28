“God when? all my colleagues who were distributing p*ssy around are married" – Lady laments

The Twitter user identified as Deola__Adereti claimed that all her classmates during her University days that were ”sleeping around” are now married to rich responsible men while she and others who were strong Christians are still asking God to bless them with husbands.

“All my colleagues in the University that were busy distributing p*ssy around are now married to rich responsible men, living a better life.

But we that were dying in fellowship then are still doing “God when?” on every thread.

Hmmm….It is well,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added in a follow-up tweet: ”I did everything I was asked to oo. Sometimes I will think I’m being punished for something I don’t know. E get this babe that was doing this runs lojumejeji back then, gIrl got married to one local govt chairman. How she managed to find the guy still baffles me.”

Her lamentation has triggered reactions on the social media platform.

