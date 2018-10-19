“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some social media users have been expressing mixed reactions about whether ugly men are the good men women should look out for to marry.

The controversy began after a Nigerian lady identified as @Mz okikiola on Twitter resorted to the platform to say “good men still exist, they are only ugly”.

Most ladies claim handsome guys are womanisers and are not trustworthy. It is unclear whether she has suffered a heartbreak from any handsome man for which reason she has formed that opinion.

Her opinion has triggered reactions from other users of the platform, most of whom disagree with her.

See the reactions below: