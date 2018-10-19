Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady

Most ladies claim handsome guys are womanisers and are not trustworthy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Some social media users have been expressing mixed reactions about whether ugly men are the good men women should look out for to marry.

The controversy began after a Nigerian lady identified as @Mz okikiola on Twitter  resorted to the platform to say “good men still exist, they are only ugly”.

Most ladies claim handsome guys are womanisers and are not trustworthy. It is unclear whether she has suffered a heartbreak from any handsome man for which reason she has formed that opinion.

READ MORE: Meet the abandoned blind boy who went through hell to become a pilot

Her opinion has triggered reactions from other users of the platform, most of whom disagree with her.

See the reactions below:

“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady play

“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady play

“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady play

“Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Lady play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation
Guy falls to death in playful act Guy falls to death in playful act
Meet the abandoned blind boy who went through hell to become a pilot Meet the abandoned blind boy who went through hell to become a pilot
Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog
Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes
Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wive



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40bullet
3 Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balconybullet
4 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
5 Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadiumbullet
6 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
7 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big...bullet
8 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to...bullet
9 Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dancebullet
10 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet

Related Articles

Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog
Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes
Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast
This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will scare you
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dance
Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
9 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

This sexy female pastor, Lucy Natasha’s security details and cars will scare you
This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will scare you
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
X
Advertisement