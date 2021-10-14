A lovely video shows the man walking to the venue of the marriage with the sister-in-law with special needs who was adorned with a wedding gown on her sister’s big day.
Groom carries bride’s twin sister with a disability like a baby to wedding venue (video)
A groom has warmed the hearts of many people after he carried the twin sister of his bride who has a disability to the wedding ground like a baby.
The bride, Morgan Watkins shared a video of the humbling moment on her TikTok page on October 5 and it went viral in no time.
According to newsweek.com, the video garnered about 11,400 shares, more than 2.1 million likes and 15.3 million views within a day.
“My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband.
“I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this!
“Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she's on her throne this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok,” Morgan Watkins captioned the video.
Her post touched a certain Jessica Caudill who said: "As a mother who has daughters who will never get married this is so beautiful and selfless."
Then Morgan Watkins replied by explaining: "That is why I did it, she won't ever get married, she doesn't have interest in dating or anything but I just want her to have that special moment her sis got. I've dreamed of this since ever thinking about getting married!
"She's my girl. Where I go she goes & I always told myself I'll never be with a man who doesn't love her and accept her just like I do. Bless you, mama! Your girls are lucky to have you!"
Many users of the social media app have been awestruck by the groom’s gesture.
