The news outlet reported that pastor Isaac Opoku, the head pastor of End Time Evangelical Ministry at Yawkrom who is in his 40s, was shot by the assailants when he was preparing for a church service.

He is currently on admission at the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum where he is receiving treatment.

The unknown assailants reportedly entered the church premises under the guise of seeing the pastor for counselling and were allowed to see him.

After entering, they walked directly to the man of God and asked whether he was Isaac Opoku, and he answered in the affirmative.

According to one Kaakyire Amoako, alias Opanyin who is reported to have spoken to newsmen, one of the robbers asked him to say his last prayer before he shoots him.

He added that the man of God was surprised but obliged by bowing his head and muttering some words. As soon as he raised his head, one of the gun-wielding men shot him in the chest, while the other armed man stood outside to survey the area as the operation went on.

The mask-wearing criminals then fled into a nearby bush and disappeared.

Pastor Isaac Opoku was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A complaint was lodged with the Manso Nkwanta District Police Command and an official statement from the victim has been taken, according to reports.