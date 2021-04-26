Attend to Saglemi houses now or I'll ask Ghanaians to occupy them – Hassan Ayariga to government

He is heard in a viral video he made at the site lamenting how the Ghanaian taxpayers are living in abject poverty and some have no places to lay their heads, but the state borrowed and invested such huge foreign currency in those houses for which Ghanaians are paying but cannot benefit from.

According to Dr. Ayariga, he was in the area to buy fifty acres of land when he decided to visit the state-funded housing project to ascertain the condition in which it has been over the years of abandonment.

The video shows the houses which are fast deteriorating with the glass windows getting broken among others, all because the houses have been left at the mercy of the weather in the midst of bushes and growing trees.

The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project at Prampram consists of 1,502 housing units constructed by the erstwhile John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress government at the cost of US$280 million which is just the first phase of around 5,000 residential units earmarked to be built in that area.

The project has been abandoned by the incumbent NPP government which has alleged criminality by the previous government in the execution of the project.

According to the government, the cost of the project was bloated and there was no value for money among other claims which it vowed to investigate and prosecute officials of the previous government who might be culpable.