Until his arrest, he succeeded in defrauding the 35 women after pretending to be serious about relationships with them.

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Pulse Ghana

Although his real birthday is November 13, he is reported to have told a 47-year-old lover that it was on February 22. Then, another 40-year-old woman too narrated that Miyagawa told her that his birthday was in July.

The suspect again made a third woman, who is 35 believe that his birthday was in April.

According to SoraNews24, the total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forward with their ordeals.

The unsuspecting women have accused Miyagawa of duping them about a total of £665 worth of birthday presents which included clothes, and cash.

It is further reported that the suspect met his victims while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water showerheads and other products.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mr. Miyagawa targeted single women and began each relationship with the suggestion he would get married to them, Dailymail.co.uk reported.

After realizing that they have been swindled, the women reportedly formed an association and reported Miyagawa to the police in February, leading to his arrest.