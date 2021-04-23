RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with fraud after it came to light that he is singlehandedly dating 35 different women at the same time.

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time
Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Pulse Ghana

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Takashi Miyagawa, a part-time worker from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women he had been dating that his birthday was on a different date in order to receive gifts and cards from them.

Recommended articles

Until his arrest, he succeeded in defrauding the 35 women after pretending to be serious about relationships with them.

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time
Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Pulse Ghana

Although his real birthday is November 13, he is reported to have told a 47-year-old lover that it was on February 22. Then, another 40-year-old woman too narrated that Miyagawa told her that his birthday was in July.

The suspect again made a third woman, who is 35 believe that his birthday was in April.

According to SoraNews24, the total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forward with their ordeals.

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time
Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Pulse Ghana

READ ALSO: Lady sets boyfriend’s house ablaze over lorry fare to go home after visiting

The unsuspecting women have accused Miyagawa of duping them about a total of £665 worth of birthday presents which included clothes, and cash.

It is further reported that the suspect met his victims while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water showerheads and other products.

Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time
Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Serial womanizer arrested & charged with fraud for dating 35 women at the same time Pulse Ghana

Preliminary investigation revealed Mr. Miyagawa targeted single women and began each relationship with the suggestion he would get married to them, Dailymail.co.uk reported.

After realizing that they have been swindled, the women reportedly formed an association and reported Miyagawa to the police in February, leading to his arrest.

He is expected to face trial but the investigation continues with the hope of more victims of his romance scam being discovered.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)