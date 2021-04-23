The couple earlier had a misunderstanding as the lady claimed that she doesn’t get transport fare from him whenever she visits from the village.

Reports say she took time to carefully pick up some things she needed before carrying out the act.

Lady sets boyfriend’s house ablaze over lorry fare to go home after visiting Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the DailyTrust, a witness who goes by the name, Joseph said the lady always complained about not receiving transport fare from her boyfriend and had to depend on her relatives to go back to the village whenever she visits him.

The witness added that the issue of lorry fare had previously stirred up series of quarrels between them before the lady believed to be pregnant set the house on fire on Thursday, April 22.

“Then the following morning, she waited for him to go to work, brought out her few belongings before setting the house on fire.