Ghana has so far recorded 566 confirmed cases of the deadly virus covering 10 out of its 16 regions, and fear has heightened among the populace that the cases may rise to overwhelming levels.

With Volta and the western regions being the latest to have recorded cases, some people have been calling for a total lockdown of the country.

According to Hassan Ayariga, it is embarrassing that pastors, prophets and Mallams who were fond of predicting doom before the COVID-19 could not foresee this pandemic to inform the government about how to prepare in advance and combat it.

The APC leader made a video in which he stated that no pastor, prophet or Mallam should be heard anywhere in the country predicting anything after this pandemic is eventually overcome.

