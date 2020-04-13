She was speaking with American news channel CNN when she expressed fear that the African continent may be overwhelmed by the virus if the transmission surges as high as witnessed in Europe, America and Asia.

So far, Africa has recorded over 13,686 cases as at April 12, 2020, with 744 deaths, and 2283 recoveries but Melinda Gates who is also co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said cases are low because the continent is not testing as much as Europe, Asia and America.

Reechoing the fears expressed by Africans themselves already almost daily, Melinda Gates said when she “saw what China had to do to isolate enormous part of its population”, her “first thought was Africa”. “How in the world are they going to deal with this?” she asked.

“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands,” she added.

READ ALSO: “Coronavirus has proven that our stickers, oils and calendars are fake” - Prophet Oduro (video)

She continued that “It is going to be horrible in developing world and part of the reason why you are seeing the case numbers don’t look very bad is because they don’t have access to very many tests.”

Although she did not say anything new to the African’s themselves, she triggered outrage when she continued by referring to reports of dead bodies being found on the streets in Ecuador and said: “You are going to see that in Africa.”

Well, her prediction has got many Africans angry with many taking to social media to reject it and condemning her.