A disturbing video circulating online shows a Ghanaian woman spraying insecticide spray on her meat to ward off flies, and that could be expose consumers to some health issues.

An unhappy man who filmed the incident is heard in the video saying that his attempts to stop the unwholesome practice proved futile, hence the choice to draw the public’s attention to it.

Pesticides are poisons and, unfortunately, they can harm more than just the “pests” at which they are targeted. They are toxic, and exposure to pesticides can cause a number of health effects. They are linked to a range of serious illnesses and diseases from respiratory problems to cancer.

It is for the above stated health reasons why manufacturers issue warnings as to how to avoid harm when using them.

READ ALSO: Mother gets daughter arrested for escaping from abusive marriage

It is not clear which of the Ghanaian markets the video was filmed but the Food and Drugs Authority might want to trigger or intensify its surveillance to the various markets to ensure traders are adhering to wholesome practices.

Watch the heartbreaking video below: