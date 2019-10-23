It explains why some women would prefer to die at the hands of their abusive husbands to leaving the matrimonial home.

A Nigerian woman has reportedly caused the arrest of her daughter for trying to escape from her abusive husband for fear of being killed.

A twitter user @Mz Tosyn who shared the story of her friend on the social media platform said the husband even beat up his wife in the presence of his mother-in-law.

“A lady left her husband because of domestic violence, her mother insists she stay in the marriage, she left her husband and got an apartment, her mother took the husband to her new place, the guy beat the lady in the presence of her mother, she escaped and went to her friend’s house.

“She didn’t feel safe in the new apartment any more since her mom brought her ex. She asked the landlord for her balance and was told to come for it yesterday, she got to the agent and the agent said her mom called him not to give her without a witness…,” she wrote.

Mother gets daughter arrested for escaping from abusive marriage