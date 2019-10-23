But a Kenyan lawmaker recently claimed that politics has made him poorer than he was before 2017 when he became a member of parliament.

Dr David Sankok, the Jubilee nominated MP from Narok is quoted as saying: “The fastest way to become poor in Kenya is to become a Member of Parliament or Member of County Assembly.”

The former chairman of the National Council of People with Disabilities further claimed that “Politics in Kenya is very hard”.

He explained: “It is a very dirty game where everyone thinks you are their property. There are so many state officers but its only politicians who are pestered with incessant demands for handouts.”

“It’s very hard to give out something you have worked hard for. I’m not used to giving out free things. As a disabled person, I have struggled. You can’t just dish out money freely. For instance, I’m in charge of 6.5 million disabled people, even if I would give each one bob it would still not be enough as I still have other development projects to look into such as roads, schools,” Dr David Sankok lamented.

Although he remains a member of parliament, he has vowed not to contest the next election.

“I was very comfortable before I became an MP. I won’t go for another term because in Kenya politics is just too tasking as everyone feels you owe them something because they elected you,” he asserted.

Well, maybe he is suffering because he is a politician in the wrong country. He should come and try politics in Ghana and see if his view about it will not change immediately or Nigeria.