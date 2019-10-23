Recently, some Kenyans were seriously unhappy with their officials after a man who had died over a year ago was appointed to serve on the Film Classification Board (KFCB).

Reports say Robert Kochalle died in May last year but when three people were appointed recently to serve on the KFCB he was one of them.

The KFCB is the body that regulates cinema and broadcast content in Kenya.

Even before some people could start thinking that the late Robert Kochalle would be representing the KFCB in the cemetery, the board’s chief executive, Ezekiel Mutua had come out to say it was a “small issue being blown out of proportion”.

His explanation was that the hilarious blunder might be due to the transfer of the KFCB from one government ministry to another.

But Kenyans on social media refused to take his explanation hook, line, and sinker.

Responding to Ezekiel Mutua, a twitter user @achmag_villy said, “It is not a small issue but a serious records management failure. Someone should have checked the records and advised on the change of status. Please do not belittle us…”

Another user @feelhipoh asked: “Daktari, when one is to be appointed, are they not supposed to be called prior to at least seek their consent?”

Imagine the amount of taxpayers’ money that could be paid to the dead man in salaries if the “small issue being blown out of proportion” was not detected early and noise made about it.