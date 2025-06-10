Fake doctor nabbed in Kasoa over online romance and travel scam

A man posing as a medical doctor has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in an elaborate online romance and travel scam estimated to be worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The suspect, identified as Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah, was arrested on Thursday, 6 June 2025, during an intelligence-led operation by officers from the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters.

The operation took place at Kasoa Crispo City in the Central Region, where the suspect was caught red-handed while attempting to lure another victim he had contacted online.

At the time of his arrest, Kow-Assifuah was dressed in a white lab coat, with a stethoscope draped around his neck further solidifying his false persona as a licensed medical practitioner.

A search conducted at the premises led to the retrieval of several medical items in his possession, including:

Two (2) stethoscopes

Three (3) intravenous (IV) drips

Five (5) syringes

Two (2) sample bottles

One (1) roll of plaster

Six (6) bottles of vaccines

One (1) Ghanaian passport

Cash amounting to GH¢8,500.00

The statement further noted that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to impersonating a doctor at the United Brain Hospital in Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

He also confessed to using his fake identity to engage with women online, initiating intimate relationships and convincing them to part with money under the false promise of travel arrangements to Europe.