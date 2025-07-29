Minority vows court action against Attorney General for dropping charges against Duffuor

The minority in Parliament is gearing up for a legal showdown with the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, following his controversial decision to halt the criminal prosecution of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, founder of the now-collapsed uniBank.

Dr. Ayine recently disclosed that the State had retrieved 60% of the funds tied to the case, concluding that it was no longer in the public’s interest to pursue the matter in court.

This case, which was part of the government’s broader financial sector cleanup, had accused Dr. Duffuor of crimes including theft and money laundering involving more than GH¢663 million in liquidity support extended to uniBank before its eventual collapse.

The announcement has triggered strong backlash from the minority.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the Ranking Member on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu, didn’t hold back, raising serious concerns about the implications for justice and public accountability.

We are calling on the Parliament of Ghana, particularly the Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, to summon the Attorney General to publicly answer for this decision

Mr. Anyimadu said.

He further called for the General Legal Council and the Ghana Bar Association to probe the Attorney General for what he described as possible violations of legal and ethical standards.

All patriotic Ghanaians must stand up against what appears to be the erosion of justice and the dangerous politicisation of the prosecutorial process

He added.

Mr. Anyimadu warned that the Minority would not hesitate to challenge the decision in court should it remain unchanged.

Let this press conference also serve as formal notice to the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, that if his decision is not reversed, the Minority will consider its options, including legal action to challenge the decision in its entirety

He warned.

He concluded by reinforcing the importance of judicial integrity and public confidence in the legal system.

Justice must not only be done, but it must be manifestly seen to be done.