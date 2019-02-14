HIV positive man proposes to his lover (Video)

They met on a dating site some years ago when Grace was looking for a partner who also carries the dreaded virus.

Although they have a 4-year-old child, they have not been properly married, and Bernard thought it prudent to do the right thing now.

Guess how uniquely he did the proposal! Bernard caught Grace unawares on her birthday to ask "will you marry me?” in the presence of friends and family.

READ ALSO: How do I tell my boyfriend I’m married? He’wants to go and see my family - ‘Adulterous’ woman

“I remember asking him what plans he had for my birthday, and he said he had none since it would fall on a Monday. My sister-in-law told me we would go for a meal of roasted meat,” Grace told Tuko.co.ke.

Grace reportedly found a box on the table, and upon opening it she saw a specially designed cake with a question, "will you marry me?” written on it.

Having seen the question on the cake, Grace became teary, and Bernard consoled her. He then went down on one of his knees with a ring in his hand and verbalise the question, "will you marry me?” to which Grace said “Yes”.

Appreciating the beautiful lover, Bernard said: “You have been there for me from the beginning and you have accepted me for who I am.”

Apparently, the two lovers believe their relationship has been worthwhile, as Grace revealed: “I chose him over other men who even came from the US.”

Watch video of the event below: