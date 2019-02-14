How do I tell my boyfriend I’m married? He’wants to go and see my family - ‘Adulterous’ woman

The woman who pleaded anonymity wrote a letter to a South Africa-based Move! Magazine, to narrate how she has found herself in the quagmire and seek help.

According to a Facebook post by Move! Magazine, the woman got pregnant for the man who is her husband now, when she was in the university.

Her then boyfriend proposed to marry her, but she refused. However, due to the fact that she was carrying his pregnancy, the man went to see her family without her permission and paid her dowry to them.

She added that she continued her education in the university and subsequently met the boyfriend in question, moved in to cohabit with him without the knowledge of her family and husband.

"Few months into the relationship, we moved in together without my parents and my baby daddy knowing. We’ve just found out that I’m pregnant and the guy I’m staying with now wants to pay lobola too," she revealed.

According to briefly.co.za, the confused lady loves her current boyfriend more than her husband, and she is asking: "How do I tell him that traditionally I’m already married to someone else? Please help."

Her desperation and confusion stem from the fact that her illicit lover is also attempting to go and see her family to pay her dowry because she is pregnant for him.

See below some reactions to her appeal for advice: