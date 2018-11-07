Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How could an armed police officer get so drunk?

The embarrassing incident reportedly happened at Akowonjo, Dopemu in Lagos state where the officer in uniform and wielding gun reduced himself to ridicule.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How could an armed police officer get so drunk? play

A video of a Nigerian police who reportedly got so drunk to the extent that he could hardly walk has gone viral online and many Nigerians are condemning the development.

The embarrassing incident reportedly happened at Akowonjo, Dopemu in Lagos state where the officer in uniform and wielding gun reduced himself to ridicule.

The video shows some young men making mockery of the officer as they gave him another bottle believed to contain alcohol.

READ ALSO: Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine

This is not the first time some police officers have brought the image of the service into disrepute.

Some months ago, a drunk Ghanaian police officer was captured in a viral video sitting in a commercial vehicle with passengers, while holding a weapon.

Watch the latest video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual
Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed
Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife

Recommended Videos

Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men
Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back



Top Articles

1 How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to workbullet
2 Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go homebullet
3 She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah lamentsbullet
4 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
5 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all...bullet
6 Photos A Facebook slay queen has died mysteriously and it's a...bullet
7 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only...bullet
8 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to...bullet
9 This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for...bullet
10 Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpsebullet

Related Articles

Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine
This exercise helps 82-year-old woman withstand her 39-year-old lover in bed
Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
7 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married menbullet
8 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from...bullet
9 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal...bullet
10 Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K...bullet

Filla

10-year-old girl impregnated by elder brother gives birth
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after lady rejected his proposal
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Oxfam's International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima criticises Ugandan president for saying men mustn't cook
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
X
Advertisement