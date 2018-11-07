Popular anti-drug advocate and wife arrested with cocaine

news

A popular Nigerian antidrug advocate who has a nongovernmental organisation with which he campaigns against drug trafficking and other related offences has been reportedly arrested in Italy together with his wife for drug trafficking.

According to gistreel.com, 33-year-old Esabienlen Ose kingsley and 32-year-old wife, Gertrude and a Kenyan of 39 were arrested by the Carabinieri at their Vicofertile, Parma home, with 1.2kg of cocaine which they were about to flood the market with.

It is reported that police investigation into the couple’s activities started since 2015 after the officials got a tip off on a certain cartel that specialises in circulating hard drugs across the country.

The police are reported as saying they have since been able to gather sufficient evidence to the effect that Esabienlen Ose kingsley and his accomplices have indeed been involved in drug trafficking.

What is interesting is that, Esabienlen Ose kingsley happens to be the owner of a Benin, Edo State-based NGO that fights against drug abuse, but ironically, he is now a culprit in the same offence his organisation was established to fight against.

The arrest of a man of that calibre brings to the fore how complex the illicit drug trade is and why nobody can be trusted in the quest to fight the menace.