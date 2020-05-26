That was the plight of a young lady identified as Pearl (@borlahdee18) on Twitter who shared her experience on the social media platform recently.

According to her, she had doubts about her boyfriend’s love for her and thought to assign her trusted friend to test his faithfulness was the best idea but she ended up becoming his wife and they both have two children now.

"Five years ago I had asked my friend to test my boyfriend to see how much he loves me. Today they are happily married with two kids. Anita, God will not forgive you for me!” she wrote.

Well, human beings will remain humans so long as blood continues to flow through their veins, so if you resort to entrapment to ascertain the fidelity of your partner, don’t forget that nobody is watching the watchman.