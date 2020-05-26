Lady reveals what angered her to get her Fallopian tubes removed to be childless forever

According to the lady identified on Twitter as @Trixienumba9, she has never been pregnant and would never want to despite being 28 years old now.

Her reason for choosing to remain childless for good is that children would not compliment her lifestyle.

Her revelation triggered a lot of reactions on the social media platform with many users questioning the soundness of her judgment, while others too have cheered her on describing her Twitter thread as one of the best they have chanced on.

Her tweets read;

May 23rd, 2019, I got my Fallopian tubes removed & started my childfree lifestyle journey.

The 5 male doctors turned me down because I was under 30, childless, single & never experienced a pregnancy

It was very difficult for me emotionally and mentally. I even stopped being sexually active for 450 days because I was on a mission.

Questions I’ve been receiving:

How old are you?

– 28

What if you change your mind?

– I won’t

Will you adopt?

– No

What if you meet a nice man?

– I tell men upfront that I’m never having kids, his move

Why don’t you want children?

– They don’t compliment my lifestyle

It’s very rude to ask a woman “when are you going to have a baby?”. That’s VERY invasive and tacky as hell. I want y’all to stop doing that because you don’t know what they’re going through.