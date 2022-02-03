I can’t do visa; stop harassing me on social media - French Ambassador to Ghanaians

She explained that the French Consulate handles Immigration Services and not the embassy and its ambassador.

While speaking on Top Assignment on Joy Prime, Sophie-Avé indicated that the Consulate has a completely automated online platform that processes travel permits in order to limit human interaction with the system, Myjoyonline.com reports.

“There’s no point calling me; there’s no point harassing me on social media. I cannot do a VISA. The decision is made by French Immigration. Thanks to the interconnection and the internet, everything is now remotely decided and all we do when we get the agreement is to print the VISA and stick it on your passport. We don’t make and we don’t overturn decisions made by the Immigration Service,” she said as quoted by the news website.