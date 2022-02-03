RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

I can’t do visa; stop harassing me on social media - French Ambassador to Ghanaians

Andreas Kamasah

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie-Avé has urged Ghanaians to go through the laid down procedures to acquire a visa and stop pestering her for help.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé
French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé

According to her, although she is the Ambassador, she has no control over the visa issuing process and cannot influence it anyway.

She explained that the French Consulate handles Immigration Services and not the embassy and its ambassador.

While speaking on Top Assignment on Joy Prime, Sophie-Avé indicated that the Consulate has a completely automated online platform that processes travel permits in order to limit human interaction with the system, Myjoyonline.com reports.

“There’s no point calling me; there’s no point harassing me on social media. I cannot do a VISA. The decision is made by French Immigration. Thanks to the interconnection and the internet, everything is now remotely decided and all we do when we get the agreement is to print the VISA and stick it on your passport. We don’t make and we don’t overturn decisions made by the Immigration Service,” she said as quoted by the news website.

The Diplomat who is known for her role in promoting Kente cloth and other rich Ghanaian cultures disclosed that the French embassy has started campaigns to help in the refurbishment and promotion of a number of heritage sites in Volta and Bono Regions to boost patronage.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

