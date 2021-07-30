I don’t see why anyone will think of using condoms - Ghanaian prisoner says he likes sex (video)

He made the revelation while speaking with Crime Check TV Ghana.

According to him, the use of condoms is completely nonsensical, so he prefers to have sex unprotected regardless of whatever subsequent consequences there are.

Crime Check TV Ghana posted its conversation with Kwadwo Samuel on its Facebook page and expressed surprise at his viewpoint on the use of condoms.

“Kwadwo Samuel hails from Asante Mampong. He is serving 7 months in prison for hitting her wife with a stone for daring to question him about his promiscuous lifestyle. What is surprising is that he claims proudly to have slept with thirty women without a condom. He says he sees no need in using a condom and does not understand why anyone will think of using one. What could be wrong with Samuel?” Crime Check TV Ghana wrote on Facebook.

In a video posted on its YouTube page, Samuel is seen telling Crime Check TV that he is indeed a womanizer, and admitted that he is a dirty old man.