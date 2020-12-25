Reports say the Kenyan couple Lilian and Mwangi Wawira met four years ago during a friend’s wedding and exchanged phone numbers.

I love him the way he is – Tall bride tells critics who say groom is too short

As faith would have it, the two walked down the aisle at ACK Emmanuel, Karatina this year.

Some people reacted to their wedding photos negatively, saying Mwangi Wawira is too short for Lilian who appears to be almost twice his height.

Reacting to the critics in an interview with Othaya Global News, Lilian virtually asked them to mind their business because height is too trivial to be a barrier to the mutual love they have for each other.

“We are so happy and really enjoying our honeymoon. Love knows no boundaries,” Lilian said unapologetically.

Meanwhile, a 2016 survey says short men and women have fewer sexual partners than those of average high, American scientists have found.

Scientists in the USA have revealed the relationship between a person’s height, size and the number of sexual partners they have had.

In a study of 60,058 heterosexual men and women, researchers at Chapman University in California found that very short men and women had fewer “sex partners” than those of average height, with underweight men and women also reporting lower than average numbers of sexual partners, while men of average height to extremely tall height had between one and three more sex partners than shorter than average men.

Dr. David Frederick, assistant professor in psychology at the university, said the findings confirm that height is a relevant factor in the “mating market”.

“Research has repeatedly shown that women prefer men who are relatively taller than they are. It is possible that for most women there is a certain minimum threshold of height, after which they will consider a male as a potential sex partner, and thus men above that height will end up with similar numbers of sex partners,” he said.

The study found those aged between 30 and 44 averaged eight sex partners since they became sexually active.

A total of 58 percent of men and 56 percent of women reported having more than five sex partners, while 29 percent of men and 56 percent of women reported more than 14 sex partners.

Underweight men and women had fewer sexual partners than average, while men who were technically overweight were found to have the most sexual partners, the study found.