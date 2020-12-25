The President was the first to express his good wishes for Ghanaians and urged them among other things to work hard and remain determined to help revive the country’s economy from its challenges partly caused by the coronavirus.

Dr. Bawumia posted a picture of himself and his wife on social media to extend the season’s greetings to all Christians.

“For all things, we give thanks to God. Indeed, we have a lot to be thankful to God for. As the world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, Samira and I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, may God bless us all,” he captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that the economy is regaining stability after suffering a shock from the global coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO: Jujumen scale EC’s Ho office wall to perform enchantment after animal sacrifice at the gate (video)

“Our economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets.

“And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it,” the President said in an address to the nation.

He added that the fact that Ghana has once again held a successful election and remains intact, God deserves adoration.

“We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us.

“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.”