The duo’s unlawful entry was in an attempt to post the NDC’s petition after the group staged a three-hour demonstration through the principal streets demanding a change in the verdict of the December 7 polls results.

According to Ghanaweb.com, contrary to an agreement that a designated number of party leaders would present their petition to the EC officials, the two men got to the premises only to meet a locked gate because the EC officials were on break.

Although they were not part of the designated five, they scaled the wall and began to do enchantment, pouring some powdery substances and invoking words to the chagrin of the Police officials, who were outside the EC’s premises, protecting lives and property, the news portal reported.

The unlawful entry was completely separate from the slaughtering of ram at the main gate of the EC’s Ho office, with the blood sprinkled across the gate and in a circular direction targeted at invoking certain spiritual action against the EC.

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Jessey Opare, Volta Regional Operational Commander is reported as saying that his outfit did not make any “premature arrests” since that could lead to chaos.

He said that the Police Command received notification from the NDC about the demonstration and had given permission but with a condition that only five party executives would be allowed into the premises of the EC to present their petition.

The supporters clad in red chanted “No Mahama, No peace” with placards inscriptions reading, “This is naked thievery,” “You are a dent on our democracy,” “You can still everything, no our votes,” “Speak up international community,” “Declare Mahama now.”

Speaking about the developments, Henry Ametefee, Regional Chairman of NDC is reported as saying that the party not allow the sovereign will of the people to be undermined.