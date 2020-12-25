According to him, despite the challenges that characterized the year 2020, the country still has a good reason to be grateful to God, partly because “our nation is united and at peace”.

He urged Ghanaians to remain determined, hardworking, and discipline to enable the country to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

“We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us.”

“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.

“Our economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets,” he said.

“And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make it.”

He further entreated the citizenry to comply with the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols as they celebrate so that they can enter the New Year in good health.

“Let us be a blessing on the lives of those in need, and through our actions bring a good cheer to all.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear.”