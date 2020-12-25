Pulse.com.gh has seen beautiful photos from the likes Moesha Boduong, Akuapem Poloo, Empress Gifty, MzBel, Afia Schwarzenegger and more who are wishing their fans a Merry Christmas with touching messages.

The Christmas wishes are coming with photos of these socialites well-styled up to reflect the reason of the day, hence, most draped in red, white or green to paint social media in colours that match festive season.

Check out the posts below to see how Ghanaian celebrities have glam'd up to wish you merry Christmas as some of them show off their beautiful families in Christmas Card shots.

Afia Schwarzenegger: the Ghanaian social media social media commentator shared a photo with her children and wrote "Let love lead ..Merry Christmas Fam.. May the birth of christ bring you peace".

Moesha Boduong: the actress came through with a teasing wine dress with sparkles and balloons in her hands to say that "I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and prosperous Happy New Year. 2020 has been a hectic year and I am sure we are all absolutely excited to be here at the end of it all.

She continued, "Do Enjoy the Holidays, Please take care of yourself, stay safe, stay protected, Mask On, Distance observed and DO Not forget the Reaaon for the Season. Love yall.. Merry Christmas".

MzBel: The 40-year-old singer shared photos with her second son and their pet posing by a Christmas tree in her home to say that " Merry Christmas from us to all my Christian Fans, Followers, Friends and Love Ones... Yes we are not Christians but @nanakwame_adepa doesn't get it so a mum got to do what a mum got to do...."

"2020 has been quite the year for our family. We have worked from home, became teachers, and stay at home parents. Most importantly, we stayed safe and enjoyed quality time! May you & yours have a very Merry Christmas and dot forget, tomorrow is my birthday," she concluded.

Akuapem Poloo: The actress is known for her Christmas themed photos over the past years because some turn to be controversial but the actress this year opt to go for a decent and classy short red dress over her red heels to mark the day.

Poloo's photo came with the message "May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday".

Simona Osei: The cutie is the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, and she is one of the popular celebrities out there because her Instagram page is go to place if you love to see kids fashion.

Simona wore a Burberry pinafore dress and posed by a Christmas tree. Her photo was shared with the caption "Merry Christmas I love you all".

Empress Gifty: The Ghanaian Gospel singer who also loves to be uniquely styled came prepared for the Christmas as she wore a white jumpsuit with a blend of a red piece, to say that "Merry Christmas to u all u".

Nana Ama McBrown: The Ghanaian actress shared a photo of her family all dressed in white and red shirts with her a message saying that " The Lord has been Good to Us".

Joselyn Dumas: The actress who is as well a media personality came through with "Compliments of the season" as she posted a photo of herself with her mother by a Christmas tree at their home.

Lexis Bill: The Joy FM presenter who tied the know a few weeks opted for a grey kaftan for a Christmas themed photo with which he says " Merry Christmas fam. May your home be filled with happiness today and forever."

