The whole controversy started when one South African twitter user, King Kede (@KedeboneY) posted photos of herself and her partner, @Temaswati17, claiming that they got married and are happy to have done so.

Sharing the photos, King Kede (@KedeboneY) said: "I married the love of my life."

READ ALSO: Man ‘explains’ why women ‘deserve’ to be abandoned after suffering with their men to exit poverty

The controversial knot tying ceremony reportedly happened in South Africa and some nationals are simply in shock, while others are of the view that the young women are at liberty to do whatever makes them happy irrespective of what society thinks.

View some of the reactions below: