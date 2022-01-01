According to Ayobamidele Ayodele, he is a solo kidnapper and does not belong to any gang.
"I trained myself just by watching Nollywood actor Zubby Michael" - Kidnapper tells police
A 23-year-old suspected kidnaper arrested by Nigeria police has said that his parents brought him up well but after watching his favourite Nollywood actor Zubby Michael play kidnapping roles in movies, he de decided to try it and finally mastered the crime.
The suspect made the confession after he was arrested by the Tunji Disu-led Force Intelligence Response Team in Ogun State for abducting a six-year-old boy named Ebube Eze.
Reports say the victim’s father had sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and an investigation was launched into the boy’s kidnapping which led to the suspect’s arrest.
He allegedly kidnapped the victim on November 16, 2021, from Remson Group of Schools, located in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos, kept him hostage for four days while demanding a ransom of N550,000 from his family.
“I am sorry for causing his family so much pain. I am not a cultist or an armed robber. I do not have a gang.
“I just trained myself by watching Zubby Michael. My parents trained me very well, I was just impatient and greedy.
“Zubby Michael is my favourite Nollywood actor and he is good at kidnapping roles.
“I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zubby to kidnap children and adults in the movies.
“I started by visiting several schools around Ojo to see the possibility of picking children without anyone noticing,” Ayobamidele Ayodele revealed during interrogation as quoted by correcting.com.
