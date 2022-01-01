"I trained myself just by watching Nollywood actor Zubby Michael" - Kidnapper tells police

The suspect made the confession after he was arrested by the Tunji Disu-led Force Intelligence Response Team in Ogun State for abducting a six-year-old boy named Ebube Eze.

Reports say the victim’s father had sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and an investigation was launched into the boy’s kidnapping which led to the suspect’s arrest.

He allegedly kidnapped the victim on November 16, 2021, from Remson Group of Schools, located in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos, kept him hostage for four days while demanding a ransom of N550,000 from his family.

“I am sorry for causing his family so much pain. I am not a cultist or an armed robber. I do not have a gang.

“I just trained myself by watching Zubby Michael. My parents trained me very well, I was just impatient and greedy.

“Zubby Michael is my favourite Nollywood actor and he is good at kidnapping roles.

“I decided to try out some of the methods used by Zubby to kidnap children and adults in the movies.