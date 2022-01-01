Pastors 'cry' at 31st-night services as IGP Dampare stands by to deal with doom prophets (videos)

The police further warned that any such activity which has the potential to create fear and panic could get the perpetrators arrested, prosecuted and jailed for not less than five years.

"It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement read in part.

However, some pastors didn’t take kindly to the police’s warning, and even vowed to disregard and prophesy without fear of any consequence.

While all fingers were crossed to see which of the pastors would have the testicular fortitude to anger IGP Dampare, they beat a retreat instead.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill who blew hot air, saying: “I will prophesy in all confidence; I am not one of the cowards”, chose to avoid prophesying about Ghana completely, lamenting the country’s systems are now repressive.

His colleague, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah who calls himself the nation’s prophet expressed confusion about how he can go about prophesying henceforth to avoid trouble.

His confusion is understandable because he has had a taste of Dr Dampare’s wrath and has not been left off the hook yet. His matter is still pending in court.

It is unclear if God indeed revealed anything to his men but they decided to keep them to themselves out of fear for police arrest.

It is instructive to note that the police have not placed an embargo on prophesying by pastors, but have only cautioned against indiscriminate pronouncements that could create fear and panic.

"The Ghana Police Service wishes to place on record that the Police are not against prophecies; we acknowledge that we Ghanaians are a religious people who know and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives,” the police clarified in the statement.