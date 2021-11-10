"If I had power, I would make it compulsory for men to marry 2 women" – Investigator

She bemoaned how the adulterous men end up jilting their side-chicks with virtually nothing and then move on to another, after exploiting and benefiting from them.

“If I had power, I would make it compulsory for men to marry two women. Some men keep using women, girls to gain financially, socially, emotionally and later deny them,” Jame Mugo wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 9.

She went further to advise young ladies to demand of their married lovers to introduce them to their wives to avoid suffering hostilities.

“Women, girls, stop dating married men privately, demand introduction. I know of women attacking single women dating married men and their men have four babes. Young, old and married. Only you are not a public figure. Let us be kind,” she entreated.

It is unclear if the mother of two has suffered any betrayal recently. A few weeks ago, she compared humans and dogs, saying the latter is more loyal.