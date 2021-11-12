RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Mankessim residents threaten to “set ablaze” mentally ill patients

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Some mentally ill patients at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have called for help from the government to get good psychiatric treatment because their families have abandoned them.

Mankessim residents threaten to “set ablaze mentally ill patients
Mankessim residents threaten to “set ablaze” mentally ill patients

They made the appeal following threats by some residents of the municipality to set them ablaze, accusing them of flooding the streets and stealing their foodstuffs.

Recommended articles

According to the residents who spoke to Starr FM, the mentally ill patients break into their stores in the market at night when the traders have closed, and make away with their wares.

“Mentally disabled people break the stores and steal our foodstuffs and the items we sell here in the market. Therefore, we will also set them ablaze if we catch them,” a female trader threatened as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

READ ALSO: Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for raping & impregnating 14-year-old orphan

The news website reported some of the traders as claiming that the psychiatric hospitals in the Central Region always dumps mentally ill patients in the Mankessim market.

They mentioned Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital which they alleged dumps their patients in the markets because their families have abandoned them.

Meanwhile, some of the mentally ill patients have denied breaking into stores in the markets and stealing traders’ goods.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

Landlord locks gate with live snake to prevent rent-owing tenants from entering

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; their wedding is today – Lady cries

I gave a lady’s number to my boyfriend to send her airtime; they’re wedding is today – Lady cries

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Arrest and handcuffed