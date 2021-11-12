Mankessim residents threaten to “set ablaze” mentally ill patients

According to the residents who spoke to Starr FM, the mentally ill patients break into their stores in the market at night when the traders have closed, and make away with their wares.

“Mentally disabled people break the stores and steal our foodstuffs and the items we sell here in the market. Therefore, we will also set them ablaze if we catch them,” a female trader threatened as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

The news website reported some of the traders as claiming that the psychiatric hospitals in the Central Region always dumps mentally ill patients in the Mankessim market.

They mentioned Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital which they alleged dumps their patients in the markets because their families have abandoned them.