They made the appeal following threats by some residents of the municipality to set them ablaze, accusing them of flooding the streets and stealing their foodstuffs.
Mankessim residents threaten to “set ablaze” mentally ill patients
Some mentally ill patients at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have called for help from the government to get good psychiatric treatment because their families have abandoned them.
According to the residents who spoke to Starr FM, the mentally ill patients break into their stores in the market at night when the traders have closed, and make away with their wares.
“Mentally disabled people break the stores and steal our foodstuffs and the items we sell here in the market. Therefore, we will also set them ablaze if we catch them,” a female trader threatened as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.
The news website reported some of the traders as claiming that the psychiatric hospitals in the Central Region always dumps mentally ill patients in the Mankessim market.
They mentioned Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital which they alleged dumps their patients in the markets because their families have abandoned them.
Meanwhile, some of the mentally ill patients have denied breaking into stores in the markets and stealing traders’ goods.
