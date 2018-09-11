news

A Nigerian pastor has cautioned women to remain unmarried if they cannot withstand physical assault by their husbands, claiming beating a wife is a form of chastisement for wrongdoing sanctioned by God.

Godfrey Emeghalu Godfrey expressed disgust at women who leave their matrimonial homes or take their husbands for enemies just because they have suffered physical assaults.

He has therefore advised women to stay single and have their freedom if they cannot tolerate the beatings.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old mother of 5 has sex with boy, 14 in front of husband and children

Writing on Facebook, the man of God quoted 1 peter 2: 20 to back his view, and it reads: “For what glory is it, if, when ye be buffeted for your faults, ye shall take it patiently? But if, when ye do well, and suffered for it, ye take it patiently, this is acceptable with god.”

Read Pastor Godfrey Emeghalu Godfrey’s posts below: