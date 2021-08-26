“I’m in a fix; I’ve not been myself” - Lady realises her fiancé’s father was once a sugar daddy

She said there was a “terrible look on his father’s face when his son introduced me as the lady he wants to settle down with”.

She fears that the old man may either disclose the secret to his son or simply refuse to bless their marriage.

She is seeking advice as to whether to do the disclosure to her lover who she has dated for one year or wait and explain herself to him later if the father-in-law-to-be divulges the secret.

Her letter reads: “I am Christy and I am 28 years old. I’ve been dating my boyfriend James for one year now. James is every woman’s dream man and he literally worships the ground I walk on. My joy knew no bounds when he asked me to marry him last month. Of course, I gladly accepted, and 7 days ago, he officially introduced me to his parents as his wife-to-be.

“When we got to his father’s house, I got the biggest shock of my life. I discovered that his father happens to be someone I once had a fling with in my second and third years in the university. I could see the terrible look on his father’s face when his son introduced me as the lady he wants to settle down with.

“Sincerely since that day I’ve not been myself, now am confused. Should I open up to James and tell him I once had affair with his father? Truth is, I’m afraid he will not give us his blessings or worse tell James before me.

“Please I am in a fix and really don’t know what to do next. I am scared he might stop his son from marrying me.

How do I handle this please?”