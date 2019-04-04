“I’m neither female nor male even though my physical genitalia are female-passing” – Worried lady

The Nigerian Twitter user identified as @tillytate20 resorted to the social media platform to declare that she is neither male nor female, saying that she is intersex, a condition which makes her “not fit the typical definitions for male or female bodies”.

The worried lady wrote: “I remember the night I found out I was an intersex person.

“Chromosomal, gonadal, and hormonal, I was neither female nor male even though my physical genitalia were female-passing.

“I cried and cried because I wanted to be normal so much.

“Well, this is me coming out.”

According to Wikipedia, intersex people are individuals born with any of several variations in sex characteristics including chromosomes, gonads, sex hormones, or genitals that, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights "do not fit the typical definitions for male or female bodies".