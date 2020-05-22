The embattled founder and leader of International Godsway Church was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and charged with the offences of publication of false news and forging of document contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act (1960; Act 29).

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with three sureties by an Accra Magistrate Court.

He has however been in custody since his arrest despite being granted bail because he has failed to meet the bail conditions.

Ken Agyapong who has publicly disclosed being behind the arrest of the man of God says he pities him and would not mind offering his house to get him released from the police cells where he has been for days.

“Obinim must now know he does not have any friends; he needs just one person to meet his bail condition and no one is ready to assist him but I’m ready to offer my house to bail him,” he said in an interview on Net 2 television Friday.

The controversial lawmaker referred to the equally controversial pastor as fake and has been attacking him, using his Net2 TV and Oman FM.

Interestingly, the offer to help him meet the bail condition is not a genuine extension of the olive branch to Bishop Daniel Obinim. Kennedy Agyapong said it is to ensure that the Economic and Organised Crimes Office also starts questioning the pastor because he has filed a separate complaint against him.