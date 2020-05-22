Salma Hassan, a resident of Itas-Gadau, a Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Nigeria, was reportedly paraded by the area police command on Tuesday, May 19, for stabbing her husband to death 11 days after their wedding.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, she told journalists that when her husband approached her for sex that night, she thought what he was doing was wrong, so she objected. However, her husband beat her and tried to force himself on her. She said she then picked a knife to scare him but mistakenly stabbed him with it.

"We were married. We loved each other.

“I never knew that sex is a marital obligation. On that fateful night when he approached me for sex, I refused him because I have never been involved in it. I thought he wanted to defile me.

"He later got angry and was trying to force himself on me with slaps and beating, then I picked up a knife to scare him away but he kept coming. I didn’t know when I stabbed him with the knife in his chest.

“I have already given my statement. I'm in great suffering. I'm in great bitterness. I don’t know what will happen to me now. But I wouldn’t have done what I did if I knew better,” she told newsmen.

A Police statement said a knife was recovered when they arrested Salma for culpable homicide at her home.

“On the 24/04/2020 at about 0900hrs, one Haruna Musa ‘m’ of Itas-Gadau reported at Itas-Gadau Division, that one Salma Hassan ‘f’ 18yrs of the same address stabbed her husband, one Mohammed Mustapha on the chest. As a result, he sustained serious injury and was rushed to General hospital Itas–Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to the crime. Exhibit recovered from the suspect was one knife,” the statement reads.