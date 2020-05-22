“I want to have a baby, give him to someone to train and return after 5 years” – Beautiful doctor

A Nigerian doctor, Ifunanya Igwueze, has shared her views on child training, and how she isn’t ready to be deprived of sleep by her child.
According to her, she really wants a baby but she doesn’t think she’s ready to have someone disturbing her sleep and study time.
Ifunanya took to Twitter to ask other women about how they feel about childbearing and its upbringing and how to go about it without inconveniencing oneself.
READ ALSO: "Honestly I think I look better in a mask" - Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time (photos)
“I want to have a baby, give him to someone to train and return after 5 years. I don’t want someone disturbing my sleep and study time.
“I may break down. Raising a child gives me more anxiety than pregnancy and labour. Do you have such anxiety? What should we do about it?” she wrote on Twitter.