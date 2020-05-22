Trump who had repeatedly refused to wear a mask during any of his public events did so while touring a Ford Motor Co plant.

"Honestly I think I look better in a mask" - Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time (photos)

Although Ford had reiterated on Tuesday, May 19 its policy that all visitors must wear a face mask, the controversial president reportedly refused to comply but was seen eventually wearing it after being persuaded by Whitmer, according to a tweet by Democratic strategist and daughter of Nancy, Christine Pelosi.

"And sadly it was not for the entire tour ... baby steps one supposes. le sigh," she said.

"Honestly I think I look better in a mask" - Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time (photos)

Surrounded by Ford executives wearing masks, Trump told reporters he had put the mask on out of the view of cameras. He was snapped multiple times holding a navy blue mask sporting the presidential seal before finally putting it on.

"I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump said, jokingly adding "Honestly I think I look better in a mask."

"Honestly I think I look better in a mask" - Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time (photos)

READ ALSO: 2 fetish priests arrested in Ketu-north municipality for hijacking rainfall

A statement issued by Ford said its Executive Chairman Bill Ford had encouraged Trump to wear a mask when he arrived and he had obliged during a private viewing of three two-seater Ford GT sports cars but then removed the face covering for the rest of the visit.

"Honestly I think I look better in a mask" - Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time (photos)

A report by The Mirror showed the plant had been recast to produce ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Reports say Trump also held a roundtable discussion with African-American leaders concerning vulnerable populations hit by the virus.