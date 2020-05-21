According to the police, James Kifo Muriuki who accused his wife of infidelity persuaded her to move from their Marimanti township home, fearing that he would be arrested after having travelled from Nairobi where there is a lockdown.

On reaching Kathita River, the man who threatened to kill his wife ordered her to undress. When the poor woman refused to comply with his orders, the angry man descended on her with blows amidst threats to stab her with the knife he was holding.

“They both went and on reaching River Kathita, he ordered her to remove all her clothes so that she may tell him all the men she had slept with while he was at Nairobi," the police report read in part.

Tharaka South Police Commander, Kiprop Rutto said the suspect then filled his wife’s private parts with pepper, salt and onions, using a sharp knife.

As if that was not heartless enough, he used superglue mixed with sand to ‘seal’ off her private part and used the same mixture to glue the woman’s ears and mouth before fleeing from the scene.

Muriuki went into hiding after committing the offence but has been reportedly arrested in his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County where he was seeking help from a witch doctor.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is reported as saying the witch doctor has also been arrested.

“She (the wife) was beaten by the suspect who also sprayed pepper, salt, and super glue on her genitalia and later used a knife to push the said contents to her lady parts.

“Further, it was reported that he sealed her mouth, ears and left her to die,” the DCI said in a statement.

The suspect was found in the house of James Murogi Maingi, the alleged witch doctor, is known for practising witchcraft within Kaningo, said DCI.

James Kifo Muriuki is said to be a known criminal in the region who has been on the police wanted list for various crimes before the latest offence.