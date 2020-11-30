According to SaharaReporters, the staff of the resort were made to take Hisbah personnel around all parts of the building to search for people whose conducts go contrary to the dictates of Islam and the sharia law.

The operatives of the Islamic security outfit reportedly searched all rooms and spaces to detect 'sinners’ in the area for arrest.

The Hisbah group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North although some Nigerians have registered their displeasure at their existence and activities.

It was established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region.

Recently, it banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seizing tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenets of Islam, SaharaReporters reported.

The news portal further reported Hisbah as having banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time among other things.

Not long ago, Hisbah was reported as having shaved stylish haircuts of young men in Kano and arrested people for improper dressing.

It also destroyed bottles of beer worth over N300m in Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states in a bid to root out immorality among the residents.

In other news, a man suspected to be a wizard returning from coven allegedly crash-landed on the roof of somebody’s house.

According to Gistreel.com, indigenes and residents of the community arrested and beat the suspect to a stupor on Saturday, November 28.

The Nigerian man identified as Omamuyovwi crash-landed on the rooftop of a building with N100 in his hand at Okpokpor Street in Okpara-Inland in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

After flogging him with plantain leaves for a while, they then attempted to set him ablaze before the timely intervention by the community vigilante saved him.

The vigilante pleaded against jungle justice and took him to his family Compound at Igberhe Street, where he allegedly confessed to have committed so many atrocities against man and God, Gistreel.com added.

The suspected wizard who is said to be a motorcycle operator in the physical realm disclosed that he was being chased by a deity from the coven when he ran out of fuel and crash-landed.

He is reported to have further revealed that he was going to refill his craft but things didn’t go as planned, so he crash-landed on the rooftop with N100 he was going to use for the refill.

A video of the suspect sitting on top of the building’s roof turning his face unusually was posted to social media and it has got a lot of people talking.

He could be seen licking his lips and watching around as residents who gathered around the building filmed him.