Iris Jones is an 80-year-old British pensioner who is planning to marry her 35-year-old Egyptian boyfriend despite the age gap.

The old woman is so head over heels in love with her young lover Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham, an Egyptian that she reportedly flew from her home in the UK to meet him in Egypt in November 2019.

Iris was recently hosted on This Morning show by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield where she spoke about her love life wit

“It was very rough; I couldn’t walk the next day” - 80-year-old woman talks about sex with 35-year-old lover

h Mohamed and their sexual encounter.

She claimed to have stayed away from men for the past 35 years, so she “felt like a virgin again” when she met her new lover young enough to be her grandson.

The hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield could not help bursting laughter when Iris was responding to the question about their first sex experience.

"It was very rough. Nobody’s been near me for 35 years, I felt like a virgin again," she recounted, adding “We used a whole tube of KY jelly".

“It was very rough; I couldn’t walk the next day” - 80-year-old woman talks about sex with 35-year-old lover

As if her initial narration was not hilarious enough, the old lady further said that after her first sex with Mohamed she became virtually immobile the next day.

READ ALSO: Needlefish stabs boy in the neck injuring him severely

She said: “I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt like I’d been riding a horse.”

Some people have doubted the genuineness of their love for each other, with some accusing Mohamed of chasing after the pensioner's wealth. But Iris herself said the love is real.

The love birds are reported to have said in a previous interview that they almost got married at the British Embassy in Cairo after only four days together.

“It was very rough; I couldn’t walk the next day” - 80-year-old woman talks about sex with 35-year-old lover

According to them, the wedding couldn’t take place because Iris didn’t travel with her divorce papers.

She has returned to her home in the UK to fetch her divorce papers to wed her young lover later this year, reports say.