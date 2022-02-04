Italy-based Ghanaian elderly man stranded, begs to be allowed back home (video)

The man who appears to have lived in Italy for years took blogger Kwaku Manakan to a highway bridge where he claims has become his place of abode.

Manakan posted his interview with Wofa Thomas on his Facebook page and it has sparked reactions.

Speaking in Twi and Hausa he recounted how a certain man promised to help him return home but upon reaching Rome, the said friend has been evasive.

Under the bridge where he took Manakan and his camera crew, there are many other homeless people who live in-between the pillars, and the same place serves as their place of convenience.

Wofa Thomas has expressed his willingness to return to Ghana but the only hindrance is the lack of documents to prove his Ghanaian citizenship to the embassy, although he speaks Ghanaian languages fluently.

Ghanaians have been expressing mixed reactions to the video, with some accusing the Ghanaian embassy of being inhumane, while others say the embassy is only doing their job diligently, although they empathise with Wofa Thomas’ plight.