RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Italy-based Ghanaian elderly man stranded, begs to be allowed back home (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An elderly Ghanaian man has been left stranded in the Italian capital Rome after the Ghanaian embassy there could not facilitate his return home.

Wofa Thomas
Wofa Thomas

The homeless man who identified himself only as Wofa Thomas could not provide his citizenship documents to the embassy.

Recommended articles

The man who appears to have lived in Italy for years took blogger Kwaku Manakan to a highway bridge where he claims has become his place of abode.

Manakan posted his interview with Wofa Thomas on his Facebook page and it has sparked reactions.

Speaking in Twi and Hausa he recounted how a certain man promised to help him return home but upon reaching Rome, the said friend has been evasive.

READ ALSO: I wanted to read the word of God to avoid suicide - Bible thief tells court

Under the bridge where he took Manakan and his camera crew, there are many other homeless people who live in-between the pillars, and the same place serves as their place of convenience.

Wofa Thomas has expressed his willingness to return to Ghana but the only hindrance is the lack of documents to prove his Ghanaian citizenship to the embassy, although he speaks Ghanaian languages fluently.

Ghanaians have been expressing mixed reactions to the video, with some accusing the Ghanaian embassy of being inhumane, while others say the embassy is only doing their job diligently, although they empathise with Wofa Thomas’ plight.

Until help reaches him, he will continue to live at the mercy of the cold weather in the European country.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Man digs grave, buys coffin, drinks and pays for his funeral venue in advance (video)

70-year-old Leo budgets for his funeral in advance

Shave off pubic hair on your vagina; it's not for beautification – Doctor to ladies

Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson

Pastor’s wife in court for divorce over sex starvation, demands 50% of assets

Isaac Kiwewesi and wife Barbra Sasha Rukundo (Source: New Vision)