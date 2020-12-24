A report by mynewsgh.com says the lady identified as Gifty disclosed her situation during a phone interview on live radio, saying she is so addicted to sex that she cannot live a day without it.

“I don’t know how it happened, but I think it all started after my ex-boyfriend broke my virginity. Before that, I had a strong phobia of sex. After that incident, I started having strange feelings for sex which I thought was normal. We could have sex like 4 times a day until the unfortunate happened and we broke up.

“Even in school, I have slept with almost all the male students in my class and some of my lectures. Frankly speaking, I don’t know how it always happens. I feel for sex with the least touch by a guy. And this has indirectly lured me into having sex with different guys,” the disturbed lady is quoted as saying.

Answering a question of whether she uses condoms to protect herself during sex with different men, Gifty said that she personally makes it a habit to keep condoms on herself so that if the men don’t have them, she provides them with some to use on her.

“I personally buy some and keep it so that in case they don’t have one, I give them some to use. I know how bad my condition is, so I make sure I always have condoms to protect myself. The interesting part is, I sometimes pay these guys for their service.

“I know my condition is very dicey and I have consulted many pastors. They advised me and tried their best so that these strange feelings of mine will stop but to no avail.

“Most doctors when consulted try to take advantage of me since they know how weak I am. And because of that, I have slept with most of them” she revealed.

She said her condition does not affect her academically.

“I am not very intelligent, what others refer to as ‘sharks ‘. I see myself as a good student. I’m good at everything I do in terms of academics.”

She has not informed her parents about her plight because she fears they might see her as a bad lady and sigmatise her, a situation she believes could cause her to hurt herself.