Photos of the strange house went viral on Japanese social media and leaving many people confused with some of them wondering what if an earthquake occurs.

Japanese “mushroom house” built on a narrow staircase is raising eyebrows

According to Odditycentral.com, the viral photos were originally posted by Japanese Twitter user Yuko Mohri, but have since been shared over 20,000 times on the popular social network alone.

It is reported to be a one-storey house perched on a very narrow concrete staircase, in Japan’s Jobanki Prefectural Road 294, Azumigawa Town, Takashima City, Shiga Prefecture 520-1211, and it has been getting a lot of attention since its photos found their way onto social media.

