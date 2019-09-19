Reports say the Nigerian lady identified as Omonojie used the photo of KCee as her wallpaper, but when her boyfriend saw it, it did not sit well with him.

The yet-to-be-identified jealous man brutally assaulted his girlfriend, leaving one of her eyes bloody and swollen.

A video making the rounds online shows some elderly sympathisers urging Omonojie to report the incident to the police before she rises with a renewed energy ostensibly to go to the police station.

It appears there was no proper communication between the to love birds regarding the photo of KCee, hence an argument ensued.