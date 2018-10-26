Pulse.com.gh logo
Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to shambles

Lightning struck a church and nearly burnt it to the ground expect for a serene portrait of Jesus Christ painted on a cloudy blue background which was left intact.

Jesus painting survives infernal fire which damaged church to shambles play

Raging fire and survived Jesus portrait

Sometimes one’s faith these to be renewed for the long haul head. This is the situation a community found themselves in after their church building burnt down but a portrait of Jesus was left intact.

A stormy Wednesday night ended with both grief and joy in a close-knitted Massachusetts. The First Baptist Church in Wakefield lost all to give hope to many when lightning struck its steeple nearly burning it to the ground sake a portrait representing their faith.

Jesus painting survives infernal fire which damaged church to shambles play

Fire men at the scene

(Karen Marshall/Reuters)

 

According to WCVB, the roof of the church including most of the items inside the church which housed various community meeting and a preschool, were damaged. Expect for a serene portrait of Jesus Christ painted on a cloudy blue background which was left intact.

The pastor likes the miraculous incidence to one a symbol for faith and spirituality. He said, “Our faith is one of hope and resurrection. We believe you can rise from the ashes, and joy comes in the morning.”

Jesus painting survives infernal fire which damaged church to shambles play

Survived Jesus painting

(Karen Marshall/Reuters)

 

Church members are however devastated as they watched a crew work on the rubbles. Filled with grief, they talked of how they hope to have been buried by the church just as they were baptised in it. They likened the loss of the church to a death in the family.

