Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to shambles

Sometimes one’s faith these to be renewed for the long haul head. This is the situation a community found themselves in after their church building burnt down but a portrait of Jesus was left intact.

A stormy Wednesday night ended with both grief and joy in a close-knitted Massachusetts. The First Baptist Church in Wakefield lost all to give hope to many when lightning struck its steeple nearly burning it to the ground sake a portrait representing their faith.

According to WCVB, the roof of the church including most of the items inside the church which housed various community meeting and a preschool, were damaged. Expect for a serene portrait of Jesus Christ painted on a cloudy blue background which was left intact.

The pastor likes the miraculous incidence to one a symbol for faith and spirituality. He said, “Our faith is one of hope and resurrection. We believe you can rise from the ashes, and joy comes in the morning.”

Church members are however devastated as they watched a crew work on the rubbles. Filled with grief, they talked of how they hope to have been buried by the church just as they were baptised in it. They likened the loss of the church to a death in the family.