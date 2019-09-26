But a Nigerian migrant learnt the hard way that he needed permission to display his ‘patriotism’ in Italy.

The young jobless man was arrested and fined by authorities for an offence they described as “flagrantly cleaning the area without council authorisation.”

The 29-year man identified only as Monday was deliberately sweeping the streets as a subtle means of looking for a job but his gesture didn’t go down well with local authorities in the Italian town of Mestre, near Venice.

Public outcry following news of his €350 fine was what compelled the local council to reverse the sanction.

Before the reversal, an online appeal for help initiated by a local lawyer to help the poor migrant pay the fine had already realised some money which is expected to be given to Monday.

Well, although it sounds weird to be slapped with a fine for merely cleaning the streets voluntarily, it was just an opportunity for the young man to get some free money from sympathisers.